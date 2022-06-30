Some UIF employees quit jobs when facing Covid-19 TERS fraud probe

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says some fund employees facing investigations into Covid-19 TERS fraud abruptly resigned but could still be pursued on criminal charges.

Others who stayed on but were found to be involved in wrongdoing were dismissed, he said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“There are a couple of them that had been dismissed. Some of them gave us 24-hour notice, almost leaving immediately. But in some cases we are pursuing them criminally where we pick up there's been criminal activities. Some of the cases are under investigation now. We want to take steps either to take the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] on-board ... it [the investigation] will take different forms,” said Maruping.