WATCH | Refugee doctor fights Covid-19 in Uganda
Samuel Dhol Ayuen fled South Sudan as a teenager.
Ayuen recently graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Makerere University School of Medicine, under the DAFI scholarship programme.
Today he is helping his host country Uganda fighting rising cases of coronavirus at a hospital in the capital Kampala.
