Africa

WATCH | Refugee doctor fights Covid-19 in Uganda

By - Reuters - 20 June 2021 - 09:58

Samuel Dhol Ayuen fled South Sudan as a teenager.

Ayuen recently graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Makerere University School of Medicine, under the DAFI scholarship programme.

Today he is helping his host country Uganda fighting rising cases of coronavirus at a hospital in the capital Kampala. 

SANDF medics deployed as Covid-19 surges in Gauteng

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Friday that the SANDF military health service was being deployed in Gauteng to ease the ...
News
2 days ago

Covid-19 cases in Gauteng schools continue to rise

There are now 4,700 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng schools, said provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight