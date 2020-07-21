Africa

Nigerian official collapses during televised Niger Delta corruption hearing

By Reuters - 21 July 2020 - 11:44
The probe was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in October.
The probe was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in October.
Image: None AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

A Nigerian official collapsed on Monday during a televised parliamentary hearing held as part of an investigation into allegations of mismanagement at an organisation with a remit to foster economic development in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Daniel Pondei, acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was taken to hospital after slumping forward in his chair during the session, in which he gave evidence to the panel.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, are investigating alleged corruption around procurement at the NDDC, a government body, over 20 years. The probe was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in October.

Nigeria's money-munching mamba tale ends in fraud charges

The group were arrested after a probe last year into missing millions at their work place at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), ...
News
1 year ago

Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta heartland remains impoverished despite providing most of the oil produced in Africa's biggest crude exporter. Oil is Nigeria's main export and the mainstay of its economy, the continent's largest.

Earlier, Pondei told the panel: "There is no money missing in NDDC since I took over in February this year. Everything we have done are in accordance with the laid-down procedures."

After he fainted, people around Pondei rushed to sit him upright, using handkerchiefs as fans and forcing his mouth open in an apparent attempt to ensure he was not choking.

"I have asked my doctor to follow, go to the hospital where he is and report back," House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila later told the panel.

Giving evidence to the panel for the first time, Minister for Niger Delta affairs Godswill Akpabio said Nigeria's Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) had given its approval for an audit by international firm Ernst & Young.

Nigeria's Buhari faces long to-do list in second term

Muhammadu Buhari may have won re-election as Nigeria's president but he faces a daunting list of present and long-term challenges over the next four ...
News
1 year ago

Nigeria eyes graft charges against football officials

The head of a Nigerian presidential anti-corruption body has said charges will be brought against football officials for allegedly misappropriating ...
News
1 year ago

Nigerian politician Ibori loses appeal against UK graft conviction

Nigerian politician Ibori loses appeal against UK graft conviction
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X