Nigerian politician Ibori loses appeal against UK graft conviction

Nigerian politician who was jailed in Britain for laundering tens of millions of dollars in stolen public funds through British banks and properties lost an appeal against his conviction in London on Wednesday.

The Court of Appeal's ruling against James Ibori, a former governor of oil-producing Delta State in southern Nigeria, is a relief for the British authorities at a time when they are trying to stem the flow of dirty money from overseas through London.

Ibori, who in his heyday was one of Nigeria's richest and most powerful men, pleaded guilty in a London court in 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering involving sums amounting to at least 50 million pounds (R941.52million).

He received a 13-year jail sentence of which he served half, as is common in the British system, and is now back in Nigeria.

Anti-corruption campaigners had hailed the case as a milestone for Nigeria, where no one of his stature had been successfully prosecuted, and for its former colonial ruler Britain, long seen as too complacent about the proceeds of Nigerian corruption being laundered in the UK.

Ibori owned multi-million-pound homes in Britain, South Africa and United States, including an English country house near the private school where his children were being educated.

He also owned a Jaguar and a Bentley and was buying a $20-million private jet at the time of his arrest.

This contrasted sharply with the situation in Delta State, a maze of mangrove creeks criss-crossed by pipelines and plagued by violent conflict over access to oil money, where most people make do without electricity or clean water.