Zimbabwe turns water cannon on coronavirus

Zimbabwe's police began using water cannon on Friday to disinfect markets and bus ranks, turning instruments associated with repression into weapons against the new coronavirus.

Zimbabwean police have a reputation for heavy-handed tactics against government opponents, including dispersing protesters with water. But spokesman and assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the force had partnered with authorities to use their cannon to clean highly-populated areas of the capital Harare.

Reuters witnesses saw water cannon spraying empty, informal markets in Mbare township near the city centre, as well as the exterior of a block of residential flats.