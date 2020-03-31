Africa

WATCH | 'Avoid overcrowded places like your boyfriend's heart': Kenyan MP's tips on avoiding Covid-19

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 31 March 2020 - 16:04
Image: iStock / PeopleImages

As health authorities and leaders offer guidelines on keeping healthy amid the Covid-19 outbreak‚ one Kenyan MP's hilarious tips have left social media in stitches.

Odhiambo shared some guidelines she'd received from citizens‚ which include “avoiding men (mouth‚ eyes and nose)” as well as overcrowded places “like your boyfriend's heart”.

“Madam Speaker I just want to say that one of the guides that somebody has sent on my Facebook‚ that I think would be very good is to avoid men. The men is coded for mouth‚ eyes and nose ... someone jokingly has also said 'avoid overcrowded places like your boyfriend's heart'.”

Odhiambo's guidelines have left many people in stitches‚ hailing her for her “excellent point”.

 

