Africa

Lesotho’s first lady hands herself over to police for questioning

By ’Marafaele Mohloboli - 04 February 2020 - 15:33
Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane with his wife Maesaiah Thabane at the funeral of his first wife Lipolelo Thabane.
Image: SUPPLIED

Lesotho’s fugitive first lady ’Maesaiah Thabane has handed herself over to police after weeks of being on the run.

She arrived in Maseru on Tuesday from SA  police headquarters to answer questions relating to investigations into the murder of Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s late wife Lipolelo.

Maesaiah went into hiding in Ficksburg, in the Free State, three weeks ago.

She  fled Lesotho on January 10  after police had summoned her for questioning for the murder of Lipolelo who was gunned down   by unknown assailants in 2017, just two days before the inauguration of  Thabane.

She arrived on Tuesday morning accompanied by her lawyer, hours later she was then whisked away  to the Maseru Central Charge Office where she  spend some time inside.

By Midday she had returned to the police headquarters where she is expected to remain till she has been questioned.

Police had obtained a  warrant of her arrest three weeks ago from Maseru Magistrate’s Court and subsequently declared her a wanted person on January 15th.

Maesaiah is expected to appear  in court later today.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said Maesaiah had come back upon arrangement between the two parties.

“The First Lady brokered talks with the police over the weekend and it was agreed that she should come for the initial questioning which she had fled away from.

“It would therefore not be appropriate that she handed herself over to the police because she still hasn’t made any confession.

“It is also still sketchy as to what will happen after this because the directorate of public prosecutions is yet to draft a charge sheet and maybe give a directive as to what should happen,” Mopeli said.

“The finalisation of the interrogation is the one that will determine whether she is kept in custody or she will be granted bail.”

