Lesotho’s first lady hands herself over to police for questioning

Lesotho’s fugitive first lady ’Maesaiah Thabane has handed herself over to police after weeks of being on the run.

She arrived in Maseru on Tuesday from SA police headquarters to answer questions relating to investigations into the murder of Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s late wife Lipolelo.

Maesaiah went into hiding in Ficksburg, in the Free State, three weeks ago.

She fled Lesotho on January 10 after police had summoned her for questioning for the murder of Lipolelo who was gunned down by unknown assailants in 2017, just two days before the inauguration of Thabane.

She arrived on Tuesday morning accompanied by her lawyer, hours later she was then whisked away to the Maseru Central Charge Office where she spend some time inside.

By Midday she had returned to the police headquarters where she is expected to remain till she has been questioned.