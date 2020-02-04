Lesotho’s first lady hands herself over to police for questioning
Lesotho’s fugitive first lady ’Maesaiah Thabane has handed herself over to police after weeks of being on the run.
She arrived in Maseru on Tuesday from SA police headquarters to answer questions relating to investigations into the murder of Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s late wife Lipolelo.
Maesaiah went into hiding in Ficksburg, in the Free State, three weeks ago.
She fled Lesotho on January 10 after police had summoned her for questioning for the murder of Lipolelo who was gunned down by unknown assailants in 2017, just two days before the inauguration of Thabane.
She arrived on Tuesday morning accompanied by her lawyer, hours later she was then whisked away to the Maseru Central Charge Office where she spend some time inside.
By Midday she had returned to the police headquarters where she is expected to remain till she has been questioned.
Police had obtained a warrant of her arrest three weeks ago from Maseru Magistrate’s Court and subsequently declared her a wanted person on January 15th.
Maesaiah is expected to appear in court later today.
Police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said Maesaiah had come back upon arrangement between the two parties.
“The First Lady brokered talks with the police over the weekend and it was agreed that she should come for the initial questioning which she had fled away from.
“It would therefore not be appropriate that she handed herself over to the police because she still hasn’t made any confession.
“It is also still sketchy as to what will happen after this because the directorate of public prosecutions is yet to draft a charge sheet and maybe give a directive as to what should happen,” Mopeli said.
“The finalisation of the interrogation is the one that will determine whether she is kept in custody or she will be granted bail.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.