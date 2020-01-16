Lesotho PM tells SA envoy he wants to retire, as police seek his fugitive wife

Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has told President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoy to the kingdom that he wants to retire, amid political drama in the country.

Ramaphosa sent former minister Jeff Radebe and deputy intelligence minister Zizi Kodwa to meet Thabane at his request on Thursday.

Thabane is said to have indicated his intention to step down but the coalition government is yet to work out the legal process to follow.

This comes as police insist that first lady Maesaiah Thabane is a fugitive on the run after she resisted arrest in connection with the 2017 murder of Thabane’s first wife Lipolelo.

Radebe met King Letsie before going to Thabane’s office to meet him and was later joined by other leaders in the coalition government.