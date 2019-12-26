Africa

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

By Reuters - 26 December 2019 - 11:13
Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan.
Image: Adem ALTAN / AFP

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that the north African country requested it, and he will present deployment legislation to the Turkish parliament in January.

Erdogan visited Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation for a possible ceasefire in neighbouring Libya. In a speech Thursday, he said Turkey and Tunisia agreed to support Libya's internationally recognised government of Fayez al-Serraj.

Libya government planes strike key Haftar airbase

Pro-Haftar television channel Libya Al-Hadath confirmed the base had been attacked but gave no details.
News
5 months ago

At least 40 killed in strike on Libya migrant detention centre, official says

At least 40 killed in strike on Libya migrant detention centre, official says
News
5 months ago

Libya's Khalifa Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships, interests

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country, his spokesman said on Friday, accusing ...
News
5 months ago

