Envisaged new history curriculum must reflect all sides of the story

Plans to overhaul the history curriculum, making it more Afro-centric and relevant to South African pupils, would be commendable if it was able to truthfully reflect all sides of our history.

The recently reappointed History Ministerial Task Team has its work cut out in this regard.

Growing up in Mohlonong village in Ga-Mashashane, Limpopo, I grappled with the history of my own people and the matter of my maternal grandfather, Jankie Lesiba Mothapo, serving in World War II (1941-1944).

He was part of what was commonly referred to as the British or Commonwealth forces, most probably under the second battalion of the Transvaal Scottish Regiment.

The old man stayed in the village of Mapeding and he met his maker towards the end of the 1984 winter season, whilst his birth date is recorded as June 28 1912 in then Northern Transvaal. With his passing being a few months before my sixth birthday, all that is left of his war diary is an old scrap of paper.

His WWII journey began on July 10 1941 from Potchefstroom, North West, travelling by road to Durban, setting sail through the Indian Ocean, docking in Madagascar and Mauritius along the way.

The forces ultimately arrived in British Somaliland, a former British protectorate in present-day Somalia.

His feet touched and his eyes saw the Garden of Eden, the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, Jerusalem, the river Jordan and Sodoma.

He was, along with some of the other soldiers, captured by German forces in the 1942 Siege of Tobruk, in the eastern part of present-day Libya, then an Italian territory.

Their escape took place in the still of the night, where they travelled for 40 days before reuniting with fellow soldiers one evening.