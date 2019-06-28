Mali player latest to be kicked out of Cup of Nations

Mali have expelled striker Adama Niane from their squad for indiscipline, the third player to be turfed out by his team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Adama Niane was excluded from the Eagles group for non-respect," said the team's media officer Ibrahim Zie Coulibaly.

Reports said the 26-year-old Belgian-based player had slapped a team mate in an altercation over queuing.

The decision came on the eve of Friday's Group E match against Tunisia in Suez.

Burundi sent home 32-year-old midfielder Selemani Ndikumana for ill-discipline before their first game without offering any further details. On Wednesday Egypt sent Amr Warda packing for what the Egypt Football Association described as "disciplinary reasons".