Will Angola conquer Group E?
The eagerly-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), hosted by Egypt from today until July 21, is finally upon us.
Sihle Ndebele takes a closer look at the tournament's Group E where Tunisia and Mali should be favourites given their Afcon pedigree. While debutants Mauritania could struggle to find their footing, southern Africa Angola can fancy themselves as dark horses with potential to cause an upset
Angola
Angola's main strength is upfront, having included eight forwards. Mateus Galiano, 34, of Portuguese top-flight side Boavista is expected to spearhead the attack. At the back, Angola has a reliable defender in Lazio's Bastos Quissanga. Angola are simply a workmanlike team.
Key player: Mateus Galiano
Goalkeepers: Toni Cabaça, Landu Mavanga, Ndulo
Defenders: Isaac Correira, Dani Massunguna, Paizo, Eddie Afonso, Bastos Quissanga, Jonathan Buatu, Bruno Gaspar
Midfielders: Herenilson, Show, Macaia, Stélvio Cruz, Djalma Campos, Freddy, Geraldo
Forwards: Mabululo, Mateus Galiano, Wilson Eduardo, Gelson Dala, Evandro Brandão
Coach: Srdan Vasiljevic (Serbian)
Mali
Owing to their off-field crisis and political interference, Mali were the last nation to submit their final squad, four days after the CAF deadline.
The Eagles were at risk of disqualification, despite their impressive run in the qualifiers when they finished unbeaten. Malian players however have the mental strength to overcome these administrative hurdles; majority of them play in major leagues in Europe.
But that no Eagles player reached double figures for the national team casts further doubts on their credentials. Abdoulaye Diaby of Portuguese side Sporting is Mali's current top-scorer with just five goals.
Key player: Abdoulaye Diaby
Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra, Adama Keita, Ibrahima Mounkoro
Defenders: Mamadou Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Youssouf Kone, Boubacar Kiki Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore, Molla Wague
Midfielders: Lassana Coulibaly, Cheick Doucoure, Amadou Haidara, Diadie Samassekou, Adama Traore
Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly, Abdoulaye Diaby, Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Doumbia, Sekou Koita, Moussa Marega, Adama Niane, Adama Traore
Coach: Mohamed Magassouba (Malian)
Mauritania
Making their first appearance at the continental finals, Mauritania cannot expect miracles.
The northwest Africans will mostly take courage in cultural similarity with the host nation, so The Sentinels will be at home in Egypt. Except for three, the infield players are largely based abroad.
Striker Ahmed Khalil "Bessam" of Tunisian club AS Gabes is Mauritania's hope for goals. He boasts 12 national team goals from 48 games.
Key player: Bessam
Goalkeepers: Suleiman Brahim, Namori Diaw, Babacar Diop
Defenders: Abdoul Ba, Bakary Ndiaye, Sally Sarr, Diadié Diarra, Harouna Sy, El Mostapha Diaw, Aly Abeid, Abdoul Kader Thiam
Midfielders: Mohamed Dellah Yaly, Ibréhima Coulibaly, Dialo Guidileye, Khassa Camara, Alassane Diop, Abdoulaye Gaye, El Hacen EL Id
Forwards: Adama Ba, Ismail Diakhite, Moulaye Ahmed Khalil, Souleymane Anne, Hemeya Tanjy
Coach: Corentin Martins (French)
Tunisia
Tunisia, as fellow north Africans with Egypt, will also be familiar with the conditions at the host nation.
The Eagles of Carthage also boast a strong, competitive squad and would be boosted by a huge presence of travelling fans.
Belgium-based attacking midfielder Youssef Msakni is likely to be in the thick of things for the Tunisians.
In their preparations, they beat World Cup runners-up Croatia 2-1, showing their credentials to do the unthinkable.
Key player: Youssef Msakni
Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha, Moez Hassen, Moez Ben Chrifia
Defenders: Mohamed Draeger, Rami Bedoui, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Oussema Haddadi, Karim Aouadi, Nassim Hnid, Wajdi Kechrida, Ayman Ben Mohamed
Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Naim Sliti, Bassem Srarfi, Ghaylen Chaalali, Mark Lamti, Youssef Msakni
Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Anice Badri, Firas Chaouat, Khenissi
Coach: Alain Giresse (French)
Group E fixtures:
Suez Stadium unless stated)
Tunisia v Angola, (6pm), June 24
Mali v Mauritania, (9pm), June 24
Tunisia v Mali, (3.30pm), June 28
Mauritania v Angola, (3.30pm), June 29
Mauritania v Tunisia, (8pm), July 2
Angola v Mali, Ismailia Stadium (8pm), July 2
Prediction: Tunisia and Angola will make light work of Mali and Mauritania to progress through.