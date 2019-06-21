Will Angola conquer Group E?

The eagerly-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), hosted by Egypt from today until July 21, is finally upon us.

Sihle Ndebele takes a closer look at the tournament's Group E where Tunisia and Mali should be favourites given their Afcon pedigree. While debutants Mauritania could struggle to find their footing, southern Africa Angola can fancy themselves as dark horses with potential to cause an upset

Angola

Angola's main strength is upfront, having included eight forwards. Mateus Galiano, 34, of Portuguese top-flight side Boavista is expected to spearhead the attack. At the back, Angola has a reliable defender in Lazio's Bastos Quissanga. Angola are simply a workmanlike team.

Key player: Mateus Galiano

Goalkeepers: Toni Cabaça, Landu Mavanga, Ndulo

Defenders: Isaac Correira, Dani Massunguna, Paizo, Eddie Afonso, Bastos Quissanga, Jonathan Buatu, Bruno Gaspar

Midfielders: Herenilson, Show, Macaia, Stélvio Cruz, Djalma Campos, Freddy, Geraldo

Forwards: Mabululo, Mateus Galiano, Wilson Eduardo, Gelson Dala, Evandro Brandão

Coach: Srdan Vasiljevic (Serbian)

Mali

Owing to their off-field crisis and political interference, Mali were the last nation to submit their final squad, four days after the CAF deadline.

The Eagles were at risk of disqualification, despite their impressive run in the qualifiers when they finished unbeaten. Malian players however have the mental strength to overcome these administrative hurdles; majority of them play in major leagues in Europe.

But that no Eagles player reached double figures for the national team casts further doubts on their credentials. Abdoulaye Diaby of Portuguese side Sporting is Mali's current top-scorer with just five goals.

Key player: Abdoulaye Diaby

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra, Adama Keita, Ibrahima Mounkoro

Defenders: Mamadou Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Youssouf Kone, Boubacar Kiki Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore, Molla Wague

Midfielders: Lassana Coulibaly, Cheick Doucoure, Amadou Haidara, Diadie Samassekou, Adama Traore

Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly, Abdoulaye Diaby, Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Doumbia, Sekou Koita, Moussa Marega, Adama Niane, Adama Traore

Coach: Mohamed Magassouba (Malian)