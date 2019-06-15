Africa

Ousted Sudan president to be referred for trial soon - prosecutor

By Reuters - 15 June 2019 - 15:55
Former Sudan leader Omar al-Bashir.
Former Sudan leader Omar al-Bashir.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Sudan's chief prosecutor said on Saturday that ousted president Omar al-Bashir will be referred for trial soon after a period for objections expires.

Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud also told a news conference in Khartoum that criminal cases related to corruption have been opened against 41 other former officials.

He said he had attended a meeting with military heads to discuss judicial supervision of a plan to clear what he called "criminals" from an area adjacent to a protest camp in the centre of the capital.

But the idea of dispersing the protesters was not discussed, he said. 

US envoy pushes for 'peaceful' Sudan solution

A US special envoy was set to meet Sudan's top military ruler Thursday to push for a "peaceful" solution to the standoff between protesters and ...
News
2 days ago

Some shops open but residents wary as Sudan strike ends

Shops began to reopen in Sudan's capital on Wednesday but many residents stayed indoors after demonstrators called off a nationwide civil ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X