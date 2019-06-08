Two Sudan rebel leaders arrested after meeting Ethiopia PM -sources

Two Sudanese rebel leaders were arrested early on Saturday, opposition sources said, shortly after meeting visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is trying to mediate in a crisis threatening a transition to democracy.

Abiy had on Friday urged Sudan's military rulers and civilian opposition to exercise "bravery" in trying to agree steps towards democracy after the worst bloodshed since the overthrow in April of President Omar al-Bashir.

The Ethiopian premier visited days after Sudanese forces stormed a protest camp outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum where demonstrators were demanding civilian rule. Dozens of people have been killed since Monday.

Two opposition figures who were at Friday's meeting with Abiy said Ismail Jallab, secretary general of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), and the armed group's spokesman Mubarak Ardol were detained a few hours later.