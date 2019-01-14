A family gathering on Durban's Bluff ended in a hail of gunfire at the weekend.

Three soldiers are under investigation after it is alleged the men‚ all armed with assault rifles‚ opened fire on an off-duty policeman and his family in the early hours of Sunday.

The officer‚ who was not injured‚ is understood to have returned fire.

Two women caught in the volley of rifle fire were shot in the face and critically wounded‚ while another man was shot in the calf and was in a serious condition.

Melani Simon‚ speaking to SowetanLIVE‚ said that her family had gathered to celebrate a 50th birthday.

"When it was time for us to leave‚ one of our friends’ car key broke in the ignition‚ so we were asking anyone for help. These guys stopped and when we asked them if they had pliers‚ they started swearing at us‚" she said.

"A big misunderstanding followed. Then they went into their guesthouse and‚ minutes later‚ I just heard gunshots‚" Simon added.