South Sudan frees rebel chief's associates to back peace deal

South Sudan freed two associates of rebel leader Riek Machar from prison on Friday, a Reuters witness and senior government official said, advancing a deal to end almost five years of civil war.

To reinforce the accord signed in September, President Salva Kiir on Wednesday ordered the release of retired South African colonel William Endley, an adviser to Machar, and James Gatdet, Machar's spokesman.

The Reuters witness at the prison where they were held saw the two being asked to go and put on their civilian clothes after being brought out of their cell.

"We are here to implement the orders of the president. Their release comes as part of the peace process. They are now free," Interior Minister Michael Chiangjiek said after signing paperwork confirming their release.

"Gatdet will be going to Khartoum and William John will be going to South Africa."

The world's youngest nation erupted in conflict in 2013 after Kiir sacked Machar as vice president.

Troops loyal to both men clashed in the capital that December and ethnically charged fighting soon spread, shutting down oil fields and forcing millions to flee. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in fighting or died as a result of war, damage to health facilities or lack of food.

Endley was sentenced to death in February for trying to bring down the government, while Gatdet was sentenced to death in the same month on charges of treason and incitement against the government.

PEACE HOPES

Ahead of the release, the two had expressed excitement at their impending freedom.

"The day looks promising since am going to be free today after two years in the detention and I hope to see peace in South Sudan," Gatdet told Reuters from his jail cell, seated next to Endley.

"After two years and two months. It is finally a few minutes to go and also very happy today for the signed peace for the Republic of south Sudan," Endley said.

It was the first time Endley and Gatdet had spoken to journalists since February.