Zika in Africa: Rare birth defect on the rise in Angola

Emiliano Cula starts to cry as his tiny fingers, curled into a tight fist, are stretched by a physical therapist to stimulate motor control.

Born in a poor neighborhood of Angola’s capital Luanda, the 10-month old boy has microcephaly, a birth defect marked by a small head and serious developmental problems.

He still can’t sit upright and has difficulty seeing and hearing.

“They don’t know what caused it,” Cula’s mother Marie Boa says, sheltering under a blue umbrella from the summer rains.

“The doctor said it might have been caused by a mosquito, but I don’t know if that’s true.”

The 18-year-old does not know whether her first child will ever walk or talk.

Cula is one of at least 72 babies born with microcephaly in Angola between February 2017 and May 2018, suspected victims of an emerging Zika outbreak.

The cases have gone largely unreported, but an internal World Health Organization report reviewed by Reuters concluded in April that two cases of a potentially dangerous strain of Zika confirmed in early 2017, along with the microcephaly cases identified since then, provided "strong evidences" of a Zika-linked microcephaly cluster in Angola.