Drunk police officer shoots dead two colleagues in Addis Ababa - state media

A drunk police officer shot dead two colleagues in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The policeman who fired on his colleagues was also shot dead, Federal Police Commissioner Zeynu Jemal was quoted by Fana as saying.

The attacker was intoxicated with alcohol at the time, Zeynu said.

Zaynu made no mention of any possible ethnic motivation behind the shooting, which comes after an escalation of ethnically-charged violence in Ethiopia.