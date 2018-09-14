Chinese national deported from Kenya over racist remarks

Kenyan authorities have deported a Chinese national back to his home country after the emergence of a video of him labelling black people, including the country’s president, as monkeys.

In the video clip that went viral on social media the Chinese , identified as Liu Jiaqi and operating a business in the east African country, says the country smells bad. “This is all the Kenyans, [they’re] like a monkey. Even [president] Uhuru Kenyatta [is like a monkey],” he said in the recording riddled with grammatical inaccuracies.

“I don’t care. I don’t belong here. I don’t like [it] here. You’re like a monkey people. [The] smell is bad and poor and foolish and black.

“I don’t like them. Why not the white people like the American [sic]?”

Asked why he had decided to set up shop in the country, he said replied: “Money is important.”

His racist rant last week saw the Chinese embassy in Kenya distancing itself from Liu’s comments, while Kenyan authorities nabbed him, revoked his work permit and then kicked him out of the country.

According to Kenyan publication The Star, Liu’s employer Sonlink was also forced to apologise and throw a reconciliation party for the employees.

Reacting to the rant, Twitter user Gulf Kavirondo posted: “This is just how low Uhuru Kenyatta has brought us with his dalliance with China. Methinks it is time for all the Chinese to take the next flight back to China.”

Maurice Mudenyo wrote: “These guys eat monkeys then at the same time he says he hates them. Small brains like their eyes.”

Zachary Kiprotich had a different opinion: “Why victimise this guy for an honest opinion on the general perception with all the privileged white and brown/yellow populace of the world.”