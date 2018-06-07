After spring floods, Nairobi moves to cut disaster risks

Wilder weather is bringing flooding and other threats to many of Africa's cities, with Nairobi, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Somalia's capital Mogadishu all experiencing flooding this spring.

But poor urban planning is as much a risk as climate change, said Juliette Biao Koudenoukpo, the regional director of the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP).

“Increasing population and poor urban planning is a problem. If we only had well-planned cities we would't experience problems like this," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

UNEP estimates that worsening flooding is costing sub-Saharan Africa 1.4 percent of its GDP each year, with the costs of adapting to the changes running at 3 percent of GDP.