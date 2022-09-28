Nkwe aims to invest SA20 money in cricket development

Cricket SA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says the money that will come from the SA20 competition will help revive the Hubs programme to unearth talent in disadvantaged areas.
A lot is riding on the success of the T20 tournament that’s set to light up SA next year in January. CSA is banking on the competition to save them from their sad financial position. The money the SA20 will generate will be more than R200m, which will be of great help to the CSA in the long run.
Nkwe, who oversees all the cricketing structures of the country, said the money from the SA20 will be used in the system so the pipeline can produce cricketers.
“We are still in talks with how that money is going to work in our system. It’s not just about the top players or the players that have been exposed to big platforms,” said Nkwe.
“The most important thing is our pipeline, our development of cricket. That’s something that we need to look at, how we are going to invest in our development. It is key that we invest as much as possible, not only financially but also making sure that we have all the required resources to ensure we produce international players, not only for the Proteas but also for SA U-19. That’s where the focus is going to be, to strengthen the pipeline as much as possible,” he said.
The system has failed in many aspects since cricket entered the integration era. CSA has failed to identify many talented players in townships and rural areas, and it has failed to groom prospects. Nkwe is determined to not miss any hidden gems.
Nkwe, who hails from Soweto, is a product of the system and is in tune with the reality that CSA has missed out on players, hence he wants the Hubs and Regional Performance Centres to run well, and the SA20 money will be of great help.
“Now with the Hubs, we’ve discovered that it is unearthing hidden talent, the question is what do we do with that talent once we’ve identified it,” said Nkwe.
“We are working on how we transform the landscape, meaning how do we better the system. We are looking at scouting programmes nationally to help on the ground.”
Nkwe aims to invest SA20 money in cricket development
CSA director says there’ll be scouting programmes nationally
Image: Isuru Sameera
Cricket SA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says the money that will come from the SA20 competition will help revive the Hubs programme to unearth talent in disadvantaged areas.
A lot is riding on the success of the T20 tournament that’s set to light up SA next year in January. CSA is banking on the competition to save them from their sad financial position. The money the SA20 will generate will be more than R200m, which will be of great help to the CSA in the long run.
Nkwe, who oversees all the cricketing structures of the country, said the money from the SA20 will be used in the system so the pipeline can produce cricketers.
“We are still in talks with how that money is going to work in our system. It’s not just about the top players or the players that have been exposed to big platforms,” said Nkwe.
“The most important thing is our pipeline, our development of cricket. That’s something that we need to look at, how we are going to invest in our development. It is key that we invest as much as possible, not only financially but also making sure that we have all the required resources to ensure we produce international players, not only for the Proteas but also for SA U-19. That’s where the focus is going to be, to strengthen the pipeline as much as possible,” he said.
The system has failed in many aspects since cricket entered the integration era. CSA has failed to identify many talented players in townships and rural areas, and it has failed to groom prospects. Nkwe is determined to not miss any hidden gems.
Nkwe, who hails from Soweto, is a product of the system and is in tune with the reality that CSA has missed out on players, hence he wants the Hubs and Regional Performance Centres to run well, and the SA20 money will be of great help.
“Now with the Hubs, we’ve discovered that it is unearthing hidden talent, the question is what do we do with that talent once we’ve identified it,” said Nkwe.
“We are working on how we transform the landscape, meaning how do we better the system. We are looking at scouting programmes nationally to help on the ground.”
‘I don’t think it’s about entitlement’: Bavuma ‘let down’ by SA20 snub
‘It's brutal out there’ says Klusener after Bavuma is unsold
Mark Boucher appointed coach of IPL side Mumbai Indians
Crawley leads England home to complete series win over SA
Elgar looks to first-class structure to fill Proteas’ experience deficiency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos