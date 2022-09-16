×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Mark Boucher appointed coach of IPL side Mumbai Indians

16 September 2022 - 11:07
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mark Boucher has been appointed as coach of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians.
Mark Boucher has been appointed as coach of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians.
Image: Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians has announced the appointment of Mark Boucher as their head coach from the 2023 season.

This comes after Boucher revealed in a shock move earlier his week that he would retire as Proteas coach after the T20 World Cup to take place in Australia in October later this year.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy,” said chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash  M Ambani.

“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as head coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport.

“I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit,” said Boucher.

During his playing days for the Proteas, Boucher was a wicket-keeper and batter and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

After retirement, he took over as Titans coach and led them to five domestic titles. In 2019 Cricket South Africa appointed him Proteas coach, where he managed 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.

Mumbai Indians also owns MI Cape Town who are going to take part in the SA20.

Crawley leads England home to complete series win over SA

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope steered England to an impressive nine-wicket victory over South Africa at The Oval yesterday to complete a 2-1 series ...
Sport
3 days ago

Elgar looks to first-class structure to fill Proteas’ experience deficiency

Proteas captain Dean Elgar believes the lack of experience in SA’s Test side can be remedied if they can find the right players with enough ...
News
3 days ago

Elgar and Erwee dig in and continue Proteas' fightback

Proteas captain Dean Elgar and opening partner Sarel Erwee showed grit and determination on their way to a 58-run opening partnership as they went to ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘It came down to execution’: batting coach Sammons on Proteas’ collapse

While commending England on their attacking intent with the ball, Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons pins their batting woes in the first innings ...
Sport
5 days ago

Zondo and Jansen rebuilding Proteas innings after familiar top order collapse at the Oval

England seamer Ollie Robinson took four wickets and had the Proteas top order batting line-up in all sorts of trouble as the visitors went to lunch ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death