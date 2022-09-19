A man who killed his girlfriend by stabbing her multiple times in Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, in December 2020 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The high court in Johannesburg handed down the sentence on Monday after earlier finding Ontiretse Presley Ramosidi, 28, guilty of murdering Bulelwa Thimbela.
The two shared a shack at the back of Thimbela’s family home.
“Ramosidi was angry because Thimbela had spent the night out with friends at a nearby tavern,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Ramosidi took knives from the kitchen drawer and attempted to stab Thimbela, but her friend intervened.
After Thimbela’s friend left, the accused locked the deceased inside the shack and stabbed her multiple times. He then locked the shack with a chain and left.
Thimbela’s family had become suspicious when they saw the accused locking the shack and leaving as they knew that he had not been alone. They used a spare key to enter the shack, where they found her lying in a pool of blood on the bed.
TimesLIVE
Man sentenced to life after killing girlfriend for going out with friends
Image: 123RF/albund
TimesLIVE
