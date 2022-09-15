×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Mabuza promises reliable electricity supply, says government is ‘taking land back’

15 September 2022 - 19:26
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Deputy president David Mabuza.
Deputy president David Mabuza.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Deputy president David Mabuza says all options have been considered and government remains the only instrument to ensure a reliable electricity supply and to “taking the land back to the people”.

Listen:

Mabuza was in parliament on Thursday afternoon to answer questions from MPs. He said Eskom is in safe hands and privatisation of the utility is not an option.

While SA faces ongoing load-shedding, he said Eskom is stabilising power stations to restore a reliable electricity supply accessible to all.

He said government is on track to give the land to the people.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...