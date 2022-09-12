Paramedics worked frantically to save an unconscious baby who had allegedly been locked in a car at a Ballito mall on Monday while the parent was inside for hours.
According to Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst, paramedics forced their way into the vehicle to access the infant.
“On arrival of crews, it was established that a baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation, and was unconscious. A security guard had noticed the child, and the centre management alerted Medi Response,” said Herbst.
“Paramedics immediately forced entry into the vehicle and initiated interventions on the baby. After being placed on oxygen, the baby regained consciousness.”
Herbst said it appeared the baby’s parent had been inside the mall for several hours, leaving the child unattended.
“The child was taken into the care of practitioners.”
TimesLIVE
Baby 'locked in car at KZN mall for hours' found unconscious
Image: Medi Response
Paramedics worked frantically to save an unconscious baby who had allegedly been locked in a car at a Ballito mall on Monday while the parent was inside for hours.
According to Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst, paramedics forced their way into the vehicle to access the infant.
“On arrival of crews, it was established that a baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation, and was unconscious. A security guard had noticed the child, and the centre management alerted Medi Response,” said Herbst.
“Paramedics immediately forced entry into the vehicle and initiated interventions on the baby. After being placed on oxygen, the baby regained consciousness.”
Herbst said it appeared the baby’s parent had been inside the mall for several hours, leaving the child unattended.
“The child was taken into the care of practitioners.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos