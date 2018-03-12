The biological father of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly savagely beaten by her mother in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ had not seen his child since September last year.

Amidst rumours on social media that he was facing a charge for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter‚ the 33-year-old call centre agent spoke through his attorney on Monday.

"The rumours on social media that my client has pending cases including one of sexual assault against him are devoid of all truth. My client emphatically denies that he has ever done anything [other] than love his baby.

"The matter is currently sub judice but the full truth behind the allegations will emerge in due course‚" Durban attorney Kelvin Walker told TimesLIVE. Walker said when his client found out that his child was hospitalised following the brutal beating‚ he had to search for her as she was admitted under a false name and surname.

"My client was naturally most upset with his wife‚ the police and Child Welfare had not advised him."