Woman charged with murder after boyfriend stabbed

By Staff Reporter - 12 September 2022 - 17:14
A woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday appeared in court in connection with his murder. Stock photo.
A woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend on Saturday night appeared in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Monday.

"The police were summoned to Marapong healthcare centre at 9.37pm about a man who was brought to the centre after having been stabbed, and on arrival they found the man lying dead with a stab wound," police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The man was identified as Charles Kamogelo, 24, from Mafikeng.

Emmy Serumula, 24, was traced and arrested and is facing a charge of murder.

The case was postponed until next Monday for bail application.

