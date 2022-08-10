×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman's burnt remains found in KZN sugar cane field

10 August 2022 - 17:11
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
KZN police are searching for the relatives of a woman whose burnt body was found in a sugar cane plantation on Monday. Stock photo.
KZN police are searching for the relatives of a woman whose burnt body was found in a sugar cane plantation on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The remains of a woman, the victim of a suspected necklacing, have been found in a KwaZulu-Natal south coast sugar cane field by farm workers.

Police are trying to locate the woman's family after her body was found on Monday.

“The burnt body of a female in her 20s was recovered when the workers went to investigate the cause of a fire in the sugar cane fields,” said police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

“The deceased was burnt beyond recognition and had wires, suspected to be from a tyre, around her neck. The only clothing that was slightly visible were black takkies and navy blue socks.”

Anyone with information about the woman's family is asked to contact W/O Sithole on 076-946-2801/031-781-1710 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele