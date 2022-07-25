Soccer legend and analyst Sphiwe Mkhonza joins the SABC's flagship show, Soccerzone, as a presenter.
The former Kaizer Chiefs player starts his new job on Monday night at 8pm. His appointment as a presenter comes after SABC Sport lost Phumudzo Manenzhe and Thomas Mlambo.
Head of communications and stakeholder relations, Ndileka Cola, said: “Mkhonza comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of soccer as a former player and coach. He is technically proficient and understands the game on and off the pitch. He has a great affinity with SABC viewers, having been a soccer analyst on the same show from 2013 until 2021 and on Laduma since 2013.
“Mkhonza joins the seasoned South African television and radio broadcaster, Andile Ncube, on a show that has contributed greatly to the performance of SABC Sport for many years. With cross-generational appeal and decades of impact on our audiences, Soccerzone has embedded itself in the legacy of the SABC and both Mkhonza and Ncube are poised to take it to even greater heights.”
In his lustrous career, Mkhonza played for Bloemfontein Celtic, Ria Stars, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United, AmaZulu and Black Leopards and won seven caps for the SA national soccer team, Bafana Bafana.
Sphiwe Mkhonza joins Andile Ncube on SABC's flagship show Soccerzone
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
