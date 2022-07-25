The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer who was arrested last week on suspicion that he might be linked to the Katlehong tavern shooting has been released.
The officer was arrested on Thursday night and he was due to make his first court appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder and attempted murder.
On July 8 a group of armed men randomly shot six people at a tavern in Katlehong, East Rand, killing two people and injuring four others.
The matter was not placed on the court roll as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrew all charges against the officer.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said information gathered by investigators suggested that the state did not have enough evidence to prosecute the suspect.
"The person did not appear in court because there is insufficient evidence to enrol the matter. The NPA will give further instructions to the police for the type of investigation they must continue to do on this case," said Mjonondwane.
The EMPD confirmed that that the man is employed by the police unit.
"EMPD has instituted an internal investigation against the officer. According to our records, the officer was on leave when the Katlehong shooting incident occurred. Our internal investigation will continue. For now the officer remains innocent until proven otherwise," said EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thipa.
According to Thipa, the officer is still on leave.
Traffic cop held for tavern shooting freed, for now
NPA provisionally withdraws charges for more investigation
Image: Thulani Mbele
