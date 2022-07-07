Beef producer says more can be done to stop foot & mouth disease as three more cases reported

Vigilance against the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) is more critical than ever because the disease is far from under control, a veterinary surgeon said on Thursday.

Dr Shaun Morris said there was a perception that FMD was no longer a threat to the beef industry. “But the reality is that FMD is still rife. What we are seeing on the ground is evidence of disease. It is a massive problem,” Morris said.

His comments follow Wednesday’s announcement by Free State agriculture and rural development MEC Thembeni Nxangisa that three more cases of FMD had been confirmed in the province.

In one case the source was confirmed as a result of the movement of animals from the North West to the Free State.

“The problem is that the virus induces very mild clinical signs in cattle that are exposed and if a person is not aware of what signs to look for, the disease may go unnoticed in a herd of cattle,” Morris said.