Hefty sentences for three men whose crime spree ended after farm robbery

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela on Monday welcomed hefty sentences handed down to three men whose crime spree began in Durban and ended when they were arrested in Amersfoort, Mpumalanga.

The Amersfoort Regional Court on Thursday sentenced Thulani Skhakhane, 38, Banele Khanyile, 30, and Mxolisi Duma, 32, to 43 years in jail each on various counts, including robbery, theft and housebreaking.

The court heard how on August 17 2017 the three men and a fourth suspect — who is still at large — followed a man in Durban who was going surfing and stole his car keys, an iPhone and his watch valued at R50,000.

They then drove off in his vehicle, a Honda Jazz, and crossed into Mpumalanga.

On September 23 2017 they broke into a house in Witbank and stole a laptop computer, a television and jewellery. They then proceeded to Ermelo where they broke into a house, stole a television, camera and a jewellery box.