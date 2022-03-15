DA says former municipal manager implicated in VBS saga should not be employed in similar position

The DA in Limpopo says it would be “unfair” and unlawful to appoint a former municipal manager who was implicated in the illegal investment of public money in the VBS Mutual Bank to a similar position at another municipality.

Monica Mathibela is believed to be a candidate shortlisted for the position of municipal manager at the Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga — one of the worst-performing municipalities in the country.

She and three other officials who worked at Ephraim Mogale municipality in Limpopo were alleged to have approved a deposit of R82m into VBS.

Sowetan reported that a forensic report into the municipality had recommended that Mathibela be suspended for three months without pay.

“The sanction comes after Mathibela pleaded guilty in a disciplinary hearing to three of five charges, including misconduct for contravening sections of the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA),” the publication reported.

According to Sowetan, investigators who compiled the report recommended that Mathibela be ordered to attend short courses in “management, investment and finance to sharpen her management skills, particularly in investment”.