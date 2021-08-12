Mokwena accused of illegally investing millions in VBS

North West municipality 'lost R84m under ex-municipal manager'

A former municipal manager of a North West municipality allegedly illegally invested the government institution's millions of rand in the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank, apparently in exchange for kickbacks of two vehicles and a R1.2m mortgage for a property.



Thabiso Isaac Mokwena, 61, made his first appearance in the Mahikeng regional court on Wednesday for his alleged role which saw the municipality losing almost R84m in the VBS looting scandal...