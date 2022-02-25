KZN cops treating threat of disruption to national roads as 'serious'

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday they are treating the threat of a planned shutdown of main highways in the province as serious.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that some drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

The N2 and N3 highways have been targeted in past protests.