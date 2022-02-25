News

KZN cops treating threat of disruption to national roads as 'serious'

25 February 2022 - 12:16
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
SA National Defence Force soldiers near Mariannhill Toll Plaza in Durban keeping watch with police officers on Friday.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday they are treating the threat of a planned shutdown of main highways in the province as serious.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that some drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

The N2 and N3 highways have been targeted in past protests.

On Friday, a truck was used to block the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu in northern KZN. The scene has been cleared, according to local authorities.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “The SAPS treats all threats as serious and will deploy police officers and necessary resources to curb such threats.”

TimesLIVE

