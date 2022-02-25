KZN cops treating threat of disruption to national roads as 'serious'
KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday they are treating the threat of a planned shutdown of main highways in the province as serious.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that some drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.
The N2 and N3 highways have been targeted in past protests.
Transnet Warns Transporters of Possible Disruptions on National Roads Ahead of ATDF-ASA Strike— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) February 25, 2022
On Friday, a truck was used to block the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu in northern KZN. The scene has been cleared, according to local authorities.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “The SAPS treats all threats as serious and will deploy police officers and necessary resources to curb such threats.”
