Gauteng records 1,472 of SA's 4,500 new Covid-19 cases: NICD

By TimesLIVE - 02 February 2022 - 21:15
SA recorded 4,502 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.
SA recorded 4,502 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

This means that there have been 3,612,809 confirmed cases across the country to date.

The new cases came at a positivity rate of 11.3% — higher than it has been in recent days.

The NICD also reported that, based on health department data, there were 175 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. However, it was established that 15 of them occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being reported as a result of an ongoing health department audit.

In total, there have been 95,463 fatalities to date.

Of the newly reported cases, the overwhelming majority were in Gauteng (1,472), followed by the Western Cape (689), Mpumalanga (540) and KwaZulu-Natal (510).

The NICD also reported 116 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are 5,076 people being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

CCMA upholds suspension of ‘devout Christian’ who refused Covid-19 jab

This is the second case involving mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace to be heard by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and ...
1 day ago

Scientists will study link between COVID variants and untreated HIV

Leading South African scientists are set to investigate COVID-19 and HIV in tandem, amid mounting evidence that the collision of the two pandemics ...
1 day ago

Covid-19: SA records 1,366 new cases, 71 deaths in 24 hours

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (563), followed by the Western Cape (189) and KwaZulu-Natal (175). Mpumalanga (132) was the only other ...
2 days ago

