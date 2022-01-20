SA records nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, 139 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded just less than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, statistics from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed on Thursday.

According to the institute, there were 3,962 new infections in the past day, with the most recorded in Gauteng (928), followed by the Western Cape (813) and KwaZulu-Natal (681).

No other province recorded more than 500 infections in the past 24 hours.