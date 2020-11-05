News

Kulula open for bookings ... but its wings have not been fully unclipped

05 November 2020 - 21:52
Kulula is expected to resume flights on December 1.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE/Sunday Times

Low-cost carrier Kulula could resume flights in December after months of being grounded.

The airline was hamstrung by the national Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent business rescue processes. Comair, which operates Kulula as well as the domestic British Airways franchise, went into business rescue in May.

But on Thursday, on its website, the airline said online ticket sales would open soon for travel in December. Discovery Vitality members can book their seats as exclusive early access is open for them, with the airline saying it will take back the skies on December 1.

Comair spokesperson Stephen Forbes said the airline had planned to be airborne in December, but that this is not yet confirmed.

The airline previously said customers with existing bookings will be able to re-book flights within 12 months of their departure date. There will be no charge for any changes made before November 1 2020.

