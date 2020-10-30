News

Competition Tribunal approves Comair rescue deal

By Reuters - 30 October 2020 - 19:43
Competition authorities have given Bidco the go ahead to take Comair to the skies.
Image: Supplied

Competition Tribunal on Friday approved a rescue deal for struggling airline Comair on condition that the carrier freezes job cuts for three years and investors allocate shares to a special purpose black empowerment vehicle.

Comair, which operates the British Airways franchise in South Africa and budget airline Kulula.com, was forced into a form of bankruptcy protection in May after South Africa's coronavirus lockdown halted its operations two months earlier.

The administrators of the restructuring process presented a plan earlier in September which involved investors injecting fresh equity into the company.

SA Bidco, which does not control any other firms, was created by the investors for the purpose of the Comair transaction and consists of former board members and executives.

The Tribunal said after the approved deal the company would not cut jobs for three years from the resumption of its operations, while making offers to the 200 employees it planned to lay off when jobs become available.

The new entity will also allocate a portion of its shares to a special black empowerment ownership vehicle.

Troubled Comair offloads 400 jobs as it adopts business rescue plan

Comair announced on Friday it is cutting about 400 jobs as the airline tries to turn its fortunes around.
News
1 month ago

If latest business rescue plan is approved, Comair hopes to start flying in December

The future of Comair should be known by September 18 when creditors and shareholders are to make their decision on whether to adopt the business ...
Business
1 month ago

