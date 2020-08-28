PODCAST | Is the Mtwalume serial killer dead?

In today’s spotlight minisode, we delve into the recent murders in Mtwalume on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal to determine whether the suspect who committed suicide while in custody was the man responsible for the deaths of five women.

We also discuss the sentencing of Xander Bylsma, who murdered two teenage girls at a school hostel in North West, and the conviction of the group responsible for raping and murdering Joey and Anisha van Niekerk in 2017.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: