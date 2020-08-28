South Africa

Dali Mpofu's bid to halt evidence flops at state capture inquiry

By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA - 28 August 2020 - 13:09
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo dismissed advocate Dali Mpofu's argument at the state capture commission on Friday.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo dismissed advocate Dali Mpofu's argument at the state capture commission on Friday.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s attempt to postpone the testimony of his client, former Free State head of department for human settlements Nthimotse Mokhesi, failed at the state capture commission on Friday.

Mokhesi then had to take the witness box to answer about his alleged role in a controversial multimillion-rand asbestos eradication project by the Free State government.

Mpofu tried to have Mokhesi excused, arguing that his client had a right not to incriminate himself as police were also pursuing the same project.

Commission evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius argued against this, saying Mokhesi had not been charged by police and thus the right to remain silent did not apply to him.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“It is nothing unusual that implicated people come to testify before the commission,” said Pretorius. “Mr Mokhesi has not been arrested nor has he been charged. There is no right to remain silent.

“The right to remain silent is only applicable to an accused or arrested person in criminal proceedings.”

Mpofu differed: “He [Mokhesi] has been told police are interested in the asbestos issue and the commission is interested in the same issue. Though he is not charged, the threat to his section 35 right [to remain silent] is real.”

Inquiry chair Raymond Zondo dismissed the application and ordered that Mokhesi take the stand as he was allowed to refuse to answer those questions that he deemed to be incriminating.

In any case, Zondo added, Mokhesi had already given his version to the commission through an affidavit which was the basis for his oral evidence.

Mokhesi has since started giving evidence to the commission,  sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

Mob 'kills' man who allegedly raped, murdered Tembisa woman

A 27-year-old woman was found raped and murdered on the streets of Ivory Park yesterday morning after she had attended a party in the area.
News
3 days ago

You still owe us an apology, say Marikana victims

The Marikana massacre widows and survivors have issued an ultimatum to the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise to them by the end ...
News
1 week ago

Winter night in police custody traumatised Norma Gigaba, lawyer says

Norma Gigaba, the wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was left traumatised after spending a “winter night” behind bars.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
X