Mcebisi Jonas knew we were going to the Guptas' home - Duduzane Zuma
When former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas climbed into the Mercedes Benz two-door car, he knew they were going to the Gupta family home in Saxonwold, according to Duduzane Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane told the Zondo commission of Inquiry into state capture on Monday that Jonas could not have just got into a car without knowing where he was going.
“So he jumped in my car and decided he was gonna go where I'm gonna take him?,” asked Duduzane.
"He knew exactly where we were going, who we were going to meet and why.”
Duduzane was giving testimony about a meeting between himself, Jonas and businessman Fana Hlongwana that was moved from the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank to a more private location, the Gupta family home in Saxonwold, just a few minutes drive from Rosebank.
Jonas last year told the commission that when Duduzane proposed to change venues, he did not tell him where they were moving the meeting to but he understood that they would go somewhere else where other people would join them.
He said that they jumped into Duduzane's two-door Mercedes Benz and drove to what he later realised was the Gupta family home in Saxonwold.
Duduzane has now disagreed with Jonas’s version, telling the commission that Jonas knew very well where they were going.
Jonas told the commission last year that it was at the Gupta residence where one of the brothers offered him a R600m bribe and the position of finance minister which was at the time held by Nhlanhla Nene, who was axed soon thereafter.
Duduzane has denied that he moved the meeting to the Gupta residence in order to make sure that the Gupta brother was present.
He said that he called the meeting with Jonas because there were rumours that Jonas was spreading about Hlongwane.
Duduzane was at pains to explain why he had to facilitate a meeting between Jonas and Hlongwane, who were already friends, and why he did not move the meeting to his house, which was a couple of minutes from the Gupta home.
“I think what we need to understand is I’ve conducted many meetings from the Gupta residence. On a daily basis that was the preferred meeting place outside of an office environment. My residence, purely, was a private residence for my stay."
His testimony continues.
