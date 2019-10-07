Mcebisi Jonas knew we were going to the Guptas' home - Duduzane Zuma

When former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas climbed into the Mercedes Benz two-door car, he knew they were going to the Gupta family home in Saxonwold, according to Duduzane Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane told the Zondo commission of Inquiry into state capture on Monday that Jonas could not have just got into a car without knowing where he was going.

“So he jumped in my car and decided he was gonna go where I'm gonna take him?,” asked Duduzane.

"He knew exactly where we were going, who we were going to meet and why.”

Duduzane was giving testimony about a meeting between himself, Jonas and businessman Fana Hlongwana that was moved from the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank to a more private location, the Gupta family home in Saxonwold, just a few minutes drive from Rosebank.