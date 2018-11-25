News

IN PICTURES | Driver crashes through wall in Sandton

By Staff Reporter - 25 November 2018 - 11:29
A man crashed into a wall in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning
A man crashed into a wall in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning
Image: Netcare911

A 23-year-old man crashed a vehicle into a wall in Sandton, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the accident happened on the corner of Homestead and Bryanstan avenues at around 3.30am.

Paramedics on the scene of a crash where a car ploughed through a wall in Sandton
Paramedics on the scene of a crash where a car ploughed through a wall in Sandton
Image: Netcare911

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in the crashing through a wall. The 23-year-old male was assessed on scene by medics and found to be in a stable condition.

“The man declined ambulance transportation to hospital,” Herbst said in a statement.- TimesLive

Trending

Latest Videos

Police officers come under fire over violent arrest
Armed robbers attack motorcyclist in Edenvale
X