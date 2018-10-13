Mavhungu‚ who was an SAA customer services agent for 12 years and had a clean disciplinary record‚ was fired for his behaviour. After losing his case at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration‚ he appealed to the labour court.

But in his ruling this week‚ Judge Edwin Tlhotlhamaje said his dismissal was fair‚ calling his Marikana comment “shameless in the extreme”.

The judge said: “The Marikana tragedy is well documented‚ and will forever remain an unforgettable stain on our relatively new democracy. For it to be used for whatever purpose in making a point is inexcusable.”