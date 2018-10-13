As heavy rains pounded Johannesburg on Saturday‚ parts of Eldorado Park were without power due to a fire at a transformer substation on Friday night.

City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena said it was suspected that the fire might have been caused by squatters.

“From the preliminary information gathered by City Power‚ the transformer substation was invaded by homeless squatters who normally start fire to warm up. It is suspected that the fire caught the substation setting it alight‚” he said.

There was also a suspicion that the fire could have started due to attempted theft of infrastructure at the substation.