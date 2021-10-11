Know your nova!

Fun, young and digitally savvy? You’re going to want a smartphone that does it all. In fact, you’re probably already asking yourself, do I get the Huawei nova 8 or nova 8i? Which one is right for me? Of course, there are similarities. Both the nova 8 and nova 8i have Huawei’s 66W SuperCharge. What that means is that if your phone is about to die, within just 15 minutes you can get the battery back up to 60% power. And all you need for a full, ready-to-go battery is 35 minutes. While the nova 8 has a decent-sized 3800 mAh battery, the nova 8i packs something a little larger under its hood (4300 mAh) but both use a super-smart power-saving AI algorithm that will make sure you get a phone that keeps going throughout the day.

Are you a shutterbug at heart? Another commonality between the nova 8 and nova 8i is the rear camera setup. On both smartphones you’ll find an impressive 64-megapixel, high-res main camera to help you capture the moments that matter most. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens.

No matter the time of day, you can expect pictures with clear definition, ultra-natural ultra-wide shots (thanks to an anti-distortion AI algorithm), portraits that pop and a super-short shooting distance of 4cm. Two standout features we can’t get enough of? Super Night Shot 2.0 for photos after dark that are leagues above the rest and Dual-View which lets you shoot split-screen videos at the same time.

The front cameras, however, are different. The nova 8 has a 32-megapixel high-def selfie camera and the nova 8i, 16 megapixels. Both work beautifully with MeeTime, Huawei’s HD video calling service. If your friends or family members also have a Huawei device – and not only smartphones, MeeTime works with laptops, tablets and even smartwatches – then you’ll be able to have clear video calls that integrate brilliant features such as screensharing, low light enhancement and a beauty mode.