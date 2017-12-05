Who planted your fashion seeds?

It can be argued that our sense of style, or even lack thereof, is largely influenced by someone we grew up around.

Be it a family member or a certain personality we used to admire from afar, they certainly have had an impact on our current outlook on fashion and our style personalities.

The same goes for our favourite celebrities, whose sense of style usually blows us away on the red carpet.

Someone must have planted their fashion seeds.

Some of our favourite celebs give us a bit of their fashion history and who they attribute their sense of style to.

Uyanda Mbuli is a socialite, businesswoman and reality TV star who says that her mom was her biggest style influence.

"My mom has always taken the way she dresses very seriously, always wearing matching shoes and bags to this day. She's the one person who had the greatest influence in my style.

"Her look was mostly classic - hats, a pencil skirt suit, matching bag and shoes. She wore African attire a lot as well, with a doek and matching bag and shoes.

"When relaxing at home she wore flowing dresses. She always kept it classy."

Smelling good was also a big deal for Mbuli's mom, who always had perfumes that used to permeate the house.

"My mom wore different perfumes which made her smell so strong. I can't remember one in particular because she changed them often, but she was the only person in the house whose scent was always distinctive and beautiful.

"We were not allowed to play with her perfume. We all aspired to grow up and have her scent," Mbuli says.

Rhythm City actress Amogelang "Reneilwe" Chidi also says her mom was her style icon, who taught her to not be afraid to embrace colour.

"When it's time for me to get all dolled-up and 'slay', as they say, my mom is the go-to person for advice.

"Growing up I always admired her sense of style; it's so effortlessly classy and always well put together.