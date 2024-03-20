SPOTLIGHT | Kung Fu Panda returns; Showmax maximises entertainment; SA Style Awards strut their stuff
Fourth instalment featuring hilarious animated fighting panda Po hits the big screen; streamer has something for everyone; SA's style icons get their due; and a first glimpse of upcoming big movies
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
Jack Black returns to cinemas as the voice of everybody’s favourite fighting panda in Kung Fu Panda 4 (also in 3D), another hilarious instalment for the whole family, in his fourth outing as Po. Director Mike Mitchell (Shrek Forever After, Monsters vs Aliens) has Po training a new dragon warrior, when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. It's amusing, fun-filled entertainment on the big screen.
With a large dose of public holidays coming up, Showmax is streaming plenty of entertainment catering for just about everybody’s taste, from Equalizer 3 (Denzel Washington) to Paw Patrol: A Mighty Movie to docuseries Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches, which looks at one of the most famous American anti-slavery activists.
Spotlight also features a handful of some of the most anticipated movies’ first-glimpse trailers, including Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 24), The Crow (June 7) with Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs, and Breathe (May 3), a film looking into a future when Earth is completely uninhabitable without a personal supply of oxygen. It stars Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich and Sam Worthington. Next week’s big release at cinemas is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it releases on IMAX screens and in 3D.
Our look at the 26th SA Style Awards Event includes Musa Motha, an extraordinary three-times international award-winning amputee dancer, as Most Stylish Changemaker. Maverick creative director Bee Diamondhead took away the Most Innovative Style award, and SA’s latest Grammy winner, Tyle Seetha, took the honours as the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Kung Fu Panda 4 movie hampers
Spotlight has exclusive Kung Fu Panda 4 movie merchandise hampers up for grabs. Name the character which Jack Black voices in this franchise to stand in line to win.
For full competition details and questions, head over to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page, and DM your answers and contact details by March 28 2024.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.