SPOTLIGHT | 'Wonka' delivers famous candyman's origin story; all action in thriller 'Silent Night'

This week’s Spotlight episode delivers joy and laughs, action and gifts as we update you on the latest movie releases.

The sweetest magic has arrived at cinemas with Wonka, an origin story based on Willy Wonka, Roald Dahl’s character from the best-selling Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book. The book was made into two movies, starring Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005) as the eccentric Willy Wonka.

This film reimagines a young Willy Wonka and his journey to become the world’s greatest inventor, magician and, of course, chocolatier. It stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role, alongside Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Coleman.

Don’t miss this intoxicating mix of magic, comedy, music mayhem and adventure for the whole family, now in cinemas and on IMAX, 4DX and DBOX.

The master of action movies, John Woo (Face off, Mission Impossible 2) has a new action thriller on the big screen. There is nothing calm about Silent Night, with warring gangs and a man who, after witnessing the death of his son, embarks on a gruelling revenge rampage on Christmas Eve. It stars Joel Kinnaman, Kid Cudi and Cataline Sandino Moreno. This adrenaline-fuelled ride is on at cinemas for all action fans.

Perfect for celebrating the feast of summer holiday movies at cinemas, Ster-Kinekor showcases the full extent of escapism when you indulge in big seats, big sounds and big audiences in their “Leave real life at the door” campaign. It serves to remind us why the big-screen experience is a must-have on our outings lists this holiday season.