SPOTLIGHT | Feed the Hunger as prequel launches; Marvels' superfans out to play; Rift Valley adventure on DStv

Feed the Hunger as prequel launches; Marvels' superfans out to play; Rift Valley adventure on DStv
'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' on cinema screens, while 'The Marvels' fans share their experience at screening, and Disney+ and DStv's NatGeo follow a wild explorer into the Rift Valley
This week's Spotlight covers the highly anticipated prequel to the globally popular Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is now showing at cinemas everywhere, as well as on DBox and IMAX.
The epic dystopian adventure centres on the 10th annual Hunger Games, at a time before the tyranny of President Snow of Panem and 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as a tribute. It details the backstory to the relentless climb to power and absolute control by the president.
Directed again by Francis Lawrence, who helmed instalments two to four of the film series, it stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis and Jason Schwartzman.
Streaming on Disney+ and on DStv is a seventh season from wilderness explorer and survival expert Hazen Audel. His Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari tackles his most daring journey yet as it follows his trials and discoveries in East Africa. It is his first expedition on foot through the legendary Great Rift Valley, introducing audiences to its unseen wonders.
This nail-biting adventure launches on National Geographic channel on Disney+ and DStv Channel 181 from November 22 at 9pm. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with Audel, an accomplished biologist and presenter with an insatiable love of nature, during his visit to SA.
The Marvels, the thirty-third instalment of the Marvel Universe, was introduced to SA cinema audiences last week in cinemas and in 3D, IMAX and 4DX, and Spotlight was out and about at the movie's pre-screening. Don’t miss the highlights of this superfan event and hear for yourself why this superhero movie, once again starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, is not to be missed.
Next week Spotlight looks forward to two big cinema releases, Disney’s holiday musical animation fantasy, Wish, and Ridley Scott’s rendition of a ruthless climb to terror and power in Napoleon.
